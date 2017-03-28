LIVE Round-Up: Honouring Ahmed Kathrada
2017-03-28 09:12
Tributes honouring iconic struggle veteran and Rivonia trialist Ahmed Kathrada, 87, continue to pour in after the political giant passed away following complications from recent surgery for a blood clot.
'Comrade Kathy was committed to principle' – Mbeki Foundation
Struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada will be remembered for being committed to principle until he drew his last breath, the Thabo Mbeki Foundation said on Tuesday.
“As we remember a life so well lived, we cannot but reflect on the valuable counsel Comrade Kathy conveyed to all of us while he lived, including and in particular the importance of promoting the understanding that leaders exist to serve the people rather than to cultivate their personal interests,” the foundation said in a statement.
The 87-year-old, affectionately known as "Kathy", succumbed to pneumonia in the early hours of Tuesday morning. His condition deteriorated on Monday evening due to complications from his recent surgery for a blood clot.
The foundation praised Kathrada for dedicating his adult life to the struggle against apartheid.
WATCH: 'He was a force, but avoided the limelight' - nephew on uncle Kathrada
South Africans must 'honour Kathrada and his life’s work' - Goldberg
One of the remaining two Rivonia trialists, Denis Goldberg, has described Ahmed Kathrada’s death as a terrible loss at a time when South Africa needed to learn from his values the most.
Kathrada passed away in the early hours of Tuesday morning at the Donald Gordon Hospital in Johannesburg.
His foundation’s director Neeshan Balton confirmed the struggle veteran passed away peacefully.
Kathrada, fondly known as Uncle Kathy, underwent surgery for a blood clot on the brain earlier this month but experienced post-operative complications. He also contracted pneumonia which affected both his lungs, and on Monday his foundation announced that his condition had worsened and would continue to deteriorate.
Goldberg, who had not heard the news in the morning, said he had received a call on Monday night of "Uncle Kathy’s" worsening condition.
"We have to honour his life and life’s work," Goldberg said on Tuesday.
Official memorial service for Kathrada - Zuma
An official memorial service will be held for the late struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada, the Presidency said on Tuesday.
"The president has instructed that the national flag fly at half-mast at every station in the country from today, 28 March until the evening of the official memorial service," it said in a statement.
Kathrada died on Tuesday morning.
Zuma sent his condolences to Kathrada's wife, former minister of public enterprises Barbara Hogan, the Kathrada family and his political home the African National Congress, "which Uncle Kathy served selflessly throughout his adult life".
Tutu: SA looked up to Kathrada as a 'favourite grandparent'
Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu has described his late friend Ahmed Kathrada as a person of the highest integrity who was a blessing for all South Africans.
In a heartfelt tribute to Kathrada, who died in Johannesburg in the early hours of Tuesday, Tutu wrote: "When the gates of apartheid's political prisons swung open in 1989/1990 the quality of the human beings who emerged was an extraordinary blessing for all South Africans."
"These were people of the highest integrity and moral fibre who, through their humility and humanity, inspired our collective self-worth – and the world's confidence in us.
"Ahmed Kathrada was one of those leaders. A man of remarkable gentleness, modesty – and steadfastness – he once wrote to the president to argue that he did not deem himself important enough to be awarded a high honour."
Tutu said Kathrada was a leader who embraced the simple life and supported righteous causes in the country and abroad.
Kathrada on Castro, forgiveness and everything in between
From forgiveness to Fidel Castro, from imprisonment to reconciliation, struggle stalwart and Rivonia trialist Ahmed Kathrada, 87, never held back. Here are some of his thoughts over the years.
On forgiveness
"We can’t live a life of bitterness, revenge and hatred. As difficult as it may be, we have to forgive."
On Fidel Castro
"History will always judge people differently based on who is writing it. For many in South Africa though, Castro has, and always will, symbolise anti-imperialism."
On President Jacob Zuma
"I am not a political analyst, but I am now driven to ask: 'Dear Comrade President, don’t you think your continued stay as President will only serve to deepen the crisis of confidence in the government of the country?'"
On his love for children
"That’s what one misses most in prison. It’s an artificial society without children and you want to even just hear a child crying. That’s how bad it is and that deprivation was the very worst. Not the food, nothing else. Just the deprivation of engaging with children."
WATCH - TIMELINE: Ahmed Kathrada through the years
'Tower of strength' Kathrada has fallen
One of the last remaining Rivonia Trialists has fallen.
Eighty-seven-year-old Ahmed Kathrada, affectionately known as "Kathy" by those close to him, has died after suffering complications from recent surgery for a blood clot.
The stalwart, who spent about 26 years behind bars for trying to overthrow the apartheid regime, will be remembered as an ardent supporter of human rights, a patriot and as someone with a special love for young people.
Whenever he found himself around youngsters, he would always use the opportunity to delve deeper into their lives, find out who they were, what they liked, and what plans they had for the future.
Kathrada was the poster child for what a patriotic South African was meant to be, always keeping in touch with current affairs and offering his wisdom, advice or words of caution where necessary or needed.