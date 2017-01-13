LIVE: SABC inquiry resumes in Parliament
The Parliamentary inquiry into the fitness of the embattled SABC board resumes with final witnesses, former SABC chairpersons Ben Ngubane and Ellen Tshabalala, appearing before the ad hoc committee.
Tshabalala, Ngubane to face Parliament's SABC committee
Former SABC chairpersons Ben Ngubane and Ellen Tshabalala are on Friday expected to face the Parliamentary inquiry into the fitness of the broadcaster’s current board to hold office.
Committee chairperson Vincent Smith said on Thursday that the committee would deliberate on its report next week.
He expressed confidence that they were on track to meet their February 15 deadline.
SABC's 'Macgyver' Maguvhe must still face the music - political parties
Political parties have welcomed SABC chairperson Mbulaheni Maguvhe’s resignation but still want him to face the music for the crisis crippling the public broadcaster.
President Jacob Zuma announced on Monday that he has accepted Maguvhe’s resignation.
Maguvhe had previously refused to step down even though he was the last non-executive board member of the SABC.
Maghuve’s resignation follows what parties have described as his “humiliating” and “frustrating” appearance before the parliamentary ad hoc committee on the SABC board’s fitness to hold office.
The ANC said it was regrettable that Maghuve resigned after his failed legal attempt to stop the inquiry. It also slammed his leadership at the SABC as rudderless and disastrous.
Muthambi 'misled' SABC inquiry, MPs say
Members of Parliament's ad hoc committee looking into the SABC board's fitness to hold office have said Communications Minister Faith Muthambi misled Parliament when she appeared before the committee on Wednesday.
Various MPs raised the issue of Muthambi's testimony after former board member Rachel Kalidass testified on Thursday. The board member's testimony seemed to contradict Muthambi's assertions.
Some of the MPs unease arose from Muthambi's insistence that no board members had raised concerns with her over the appointment of former SABC chief operating officer (COO) Hlaudi Motsoeneng to permanent COO in July 2014.
Kalidass informed the committee on Thursday that Krish Naidoo had written directly to the minister to point out the legal issues around Motsoeneng's appointment.
Parliament failed in its selection of SABC board - Muthambi
Communications Minister Faith Muthambi has absolved herself from any blame in the current management crisis at the SABC, and has instead laid the dysfunction of the board at Parliament's door.
This follows Muthambi's grilling by the communications ad-hoc committee in Parliament on Wednesday on the fitness of the SABC board to hold office.
"The fact is, if the board is found wanting, it is because Parliament failed in its job to select the kind of board that will serve the country. Second, the board is accountable to Parliament and has routinely appeared before it with not so much of a whimper of protest coming out," the communications ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
In her quest to clear her name, Muthambi has also set her sights on the media, saying the media had advanced a "false narrative to divert attention from real issues and culprits".
'Unstable' SABC has had 12 CEOs since 2008, inquiry hears
The SABC has had 12 CEOs in the past eight years, Parliament's ad hoc committee looking into the SABC board heard on Wednesday.
Media Monitoring Africa's (MMA) William Bird told the committee that the institution had been unstable for almost a decade.
"It has had 12 CEOs since 2008. This is not a stable institution. We have had three boards in 10 years, excluding the interim board."
He said the SABC's deal granting MultiChoice access to its archives was problematic.
The archives were undersold at R553m over five years, which was small by broadcasting standards, yet former chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng received a bonus for the work.
"That's the equivalent of rewarding a paedophile by giving him access to more children," he said.
'Watch the blood flow' - text sent to SABC 8 journalist
UDM MP Nqabayomzi Kwankwa has revealed in Parliament the contents of a threatening text message sent to one of the "SABC 8" journalists this week.
Kwankwa on Wednesday told Parliament's ad hoc committee looking into the fitness of the SABC board that he received a copy of the message from one of the journalists who testified in Parliament this week.
"Traitors, protecting your white friends in Parliament who started this, telling lies about your comrades. You are warned...watch the blood flow," it read.
The eight journalists were fired after objecting to censorship at the broadcaster ahead of the August local government elections. All but one were subsequently re-hired after they challenged their dismissal in court.
MPs concerned SABC board documents might have been doctored
ANC MP Juli Kilian on Thursday raised concerns that SABC board minutes provided to Parliament's ad hoc committee looking into the broadcaster's fitness might have been tampered with.
Kilian raised the issue during former board member Rachel Kalidass' testimony before the ad hoc committee on Thursday.
Kalidass read out a section of the board meeting minutes from July 7, 2014, the date that former chief operating officer (COO) Hlaudi Motsoeneng was appointed to the position permanently at a surprise night meeting.
"The extract that you have provided here on page six does not appear in our submission from the company secretary. Our document looks different," Kilian told her during a round of questions.
SABC needs new board, new policies, new minister - R2K
The Right2Know (R2K) campaign has told Parliament's inquiry into the fitness of the SABC board that the public broadcaster needs not only a new board, but also new mechanisms and a new communications minister to report to.
R2K's Micah Reddy told the ad hoc committee on Wednesday that its scope might be limited in terms of bringing about the change the SABC actually needs.
The broadcaster is at risk of repeating the current crisis engulfing it if underlying mechanisms are not addressed, he said.
"The crisis we have seen is plainly unprecedented," Reddy told the ad hoc committee.
Guptas tried to take control of SABC news, inquiry hears
The Gupta family's TNA media group tried to take control of the SABC's news production, before it launched ANN7 in 2013, a parliamentary inquiry heard on Monday.
The New Age’s former CEO Nazeem Howa proposed that the media group take over news production for the SABC's 24-hour news channel, for free, former SABC chief technology officer Sipho Masinga testified under oath before the ad hoc committee looking into the SABC board.
This happened during a "surprise meeting" at SABC headquarters, Masinga told MPs via a statement.
"We had had a power failure that day, so I was managing another crisis. Then I got a phone call to attend a meeting on the 27th floor."
This was the floor where then acting COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng's office was. Masinga said he bumped into Howa in the service lift on the way to the meeting.
State Security Agency investigated SABC staffers, inquiry hears
The State Security Agency investigated certain SABC staff members after they allegedly leaked information about the public broadcaster, a parliamentary inquiry heard on Monday.
Former SABC general manager of labour relations Madiwe Nkosi told the ad hoc committee looking into the broadcaster’s board that the State Security Agency was asked to investigate former group executive of risk and governance, Itani Tseisi, for allegedly having leaked information.
Tseisi testified before the committee on Friday. The broadcaster suspended him in May 2014, for opposing key appointments and abuse of procedures. He returned in September 2016, but then left permanently in October.
Hlaudi's R500k demand, 'Pretoria', Guptas take centre stage in SABC inquiry
Former SABC acting CEO Phil Molefe has given explosive testimony at Parliament's SABC inquiry, saying Hlaudi Motsoeneng threatened to "go to Pretoria" after he refused to give him a R500 000 increase.
Molefe was testifying under oath before the ad hoc committee looking into the fitness of the SABC board on Friday.
He said he was handed a letter by board chairperson Dr Ben Ngubane in 2011 to approve an unlawful R500 000 increase to then group chief executive of stakeholder relations Hlaudi Motsoeneng.
"In late November 2011, Mr Motsoeneng approached me asking for a salary increment of R500 000.
"I declined the request, and told him it was in any case a board decision.
"Sometime shortly afterwards, Ngubane summoned him to his office, where Motsoeneng was also present, Molefe said.
Maguvhe 'mollycoddled' Hlaudi - former SABC board member
Former SABC board member Vusi Mavuso says group executive of corporate affairs Hlaudi Motsoeneng's relationship with board chairpersons down the years undermined the various CEOs.
Mavuso was testifying under oath before Parliament's ad hoc committee looking into the fitness of the SABC board on Thursday.
The former board member told MPs how Motsoeneng's relationships with current chairperson Professor Mbulaheni Maguvhe and former chairperson Dr Ben Ngubane compromised the work of the board and its CEO.
"The current chairperson mollycoddled some of the executives, especially the then acting chief operating officer. That was problematic."
There's been a common thread. And the common denominator has been one person: Mr Motsoeneng.
"It led to a case where the group CEO's position was constantly undermined."
Hlaudi's COO appointment was 'skop, skiet and donner', MPs hear
Former SABC board member Vusi Mavuso has revealed no processes were followed by the board in its appointment of Hlaudi Motsoeneng to permanent chief operating officer in 2014.
Mavuso was testifying under oath before Parliament's ad hoc committee looking into the fitness of the SABC board on Thursday.
He explained how he and other board members were summoned to a special, emergency board meeting at 18:00 on July 7, 2014, at SABC headquarters, after working hours.
It was at this meeting that board members were told without prior warning that they would be voting on appointing Motsoeneng, then acting COO, to the position permanently.
Minister told SABC board to appoint Motsoeneng permanently as COO, MPs hear
A former SABC board member has told Parliament's ad hoc committee that Communications Minister Faith Muthambi recommended in 2014 that acting COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng's post be made permanent.
Ronnie Lubisi testified that Muthambi, at her first meeting with the board, urged them to appoint Motsoeneng permanently, shortly after her appointment in July 2014.
She said he had been "acting for too long".
This despite a damning Public Protector report that found Motsoeneng had lied about his qualifications.