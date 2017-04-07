LIVE: #SAunites in nationwide protests

ALL
SYSTEMS GO FOR BIGGEST NATIONAL PROTEST IN DEMOCRATIC SA – OUTA
As we awaken on Friday 7th April
2017, history will be made as millions around the country prepare to
participate in one way or another, to protest their displeasure at the conduct of
the ruling party and its leader, Jacob Zuma.
“The conduct by the authorities in trying
to place approval barriers in the way of the Pretoria march to the Union
Buildings, is a stark reminder of the behaviour that once emanated from an
authoritarian government of yesteryear, one which feared the power of the
people,” says Wayne Duvenage, the Chairperson of the Organisation Undoing Tax
Abuse.
Fortunately however, we have a strong
constitution, a fair judicial system and hard working people like Mark Heywood
of SaveSA and others, who have enabled the public to enjoy their constitutional
rights to protest in Pretoria.
Today will be an historical one that will
trigger the formation of unity between civil society organisations, political
parties, labour and faith based organisations to grow into structured
movements, in order to place pressure on a government that is found wanting in
good governance and respect for the people.
Today marks the start of a rolling mass action campaign against the
governing authorities, who need to be reminded of their role serve the best
interests of the people.
“To the people of South Africa, we appeal
to your civil courage and efforts to protest peacefully and with passion, as we
begin the journey of taking back our future, and placing South Africa back on
the constitutional path that Nelson Mandela and other great leaders prepared
for us.”