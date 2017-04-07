 

LIVE: #SAunites in nationwide protests

2017-04-07 05:43

South Africa is set for nationwide protests against President Jacob Zuma today, despite some initial resistance from SAPS.

- Make your voice heard. Are you marching or anywhere near a live protest? Send us your eyewitness accounts and pictures 

- Tweet us using the hashtag #SAunites 

LIVE NEWS FEED

Last Updated at 06:51
Media Statement. Traffic will be diverted on certain roads in the Joburg CBD for a protest march by members of the DA on Friday 7 April, it will start at the Westgate Transportation Hub at 11am , go south on Anderson Str. Right into Alexander Str. Right into Henri Nxumalo Str. Up to the Mary Fitzgerald Square, then the march will return to the Westgate Transport Hub along the same route where they will disperse, SAPS and JMPD officers will be on duty to divert traffic along the route and motorists are advised not to get caught up in traffic congestion and should avoid the Joburg CBD between 10am and 2pm, Wayne Minnaar/Edna Mamonyane for Joburg Public Safety.
06:27

Traffic update in Johannesburg Metro Police Department

All systems go for Save SA march

It's all systems go for the Save SA march to the Union Buildings to call for President Jacob Zuma to step down.

Save SA organiser Themba Masango said the preparations for the march were full steam ahead. "People have been sending us emails, SMSes and Facebook is abuzz. Telling us they are coming to the march on Friday morning."

Masango and several others who are past of Save SA's campaign were still making last minute preparations at Church Square in Pretoria were the march is set to begin.
06:01

READ: Court order declaring SA march in Pretoria legal

A magistrate has overturned the City of Tshwane's decision not to grant Save SA permission to march. Here is the court order showing Save SA has been granted permission to protest.
ALL SYSTEMS GO FOR BIGGEST NATIONAL PROTEST IN DEMOCRATIC SA – OUTA

As we awaken on Friday 7th April 2017, history will be made as millions around the country prepare to participate in one way or another, to protest their displeasure at the conduct of the ruling party and its leader, Jacob Zuma.

“The conduct by the authorities in trying to place approval barriers in the way of the Pretoria march to the Union Buildings, is a stark reminder of the behaviour that once emanated from an authoritarian government of yesteryear, one which feared the power of the people,” says Wayne Duvenage, the Chairperson of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse.

Fortunately however, we have a strong constitution, a fair judicial system and hard working people like Mark Heywood of SaveSA and others, who have enabled the public to enjoy their constitutional rights to protest in Pretoria. 

Today will be an historical one that will trigger the formation of unity between civil society organisations, political parties, labour and faith based organisations to grow into structured movements, in order to place pressure on a government that is found wanting in good governance and respect for the people.  Today marks the start of a rolling mass action campaign against the governing authorities, who need to be reminded of their role serve the best interests of the people.

“To the people of South Africa, we appeal to your civil courage and efforts to protest peacefully and with passion, as we begin the journey of taking back our future, and placing South Africa back on the constitutional path that Nelson Mandela and other great leaders prepared for us.”

All marches will be policed, legal or illegal - Phahlane

The national marches taking place in Tshwane would be policed, whether they were legal or illegal, acting police commissioner General Khomotso Phahlane has insisted.
SACP postpones its Friday march

The SACP in Gauteng has postponed its march in Pretoria because the City of Tshwane has declared it illegal.
#SAunites: Marches, pickets, human chains - What you need to know

Several marches and events, mainly in reaction to President Jacob Zuma's Cabinet reshuffle, are expected to take place across the country.
Zuma not against Union Buildings march - Presidency

The Presidency has denied reports that it is opposed to a planned protest march to the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

'Breakdown was because Gordhan refused to rubber stamp nuclear deal' - SACP

|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

