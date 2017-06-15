LIVE: #TaxiStrike Gauteng education MEC urges parents to keep children at home
2017-06-15 07:01
Thousands of commuters have been left stranded after the main route between Johannesburg and Pretoria was blocked by protesting Gauteng taxi operators.
Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Wayne Minnaar told News24 that taxis were blocking roads and travelling on the N1, N3 and N12.
According to Minnaar, taxi drivers hijacked trucks to block the Allendale offramp.
"This started at around 3am. I cannot confirm any injuries. I can confirm taxi drivers hijacked trucks to block the freeway at Allendale off ramp."
Cape Town:
All roads reopened protestors dispersed, law enforcement agencies monitoring ,+/- 30 protesters arrested, says The City of Cape Town.
Gunshots have reportedly been fired in the area where the N1 between Johannesburg and Tshwane passes near the Mall of Africa, SAfm News reports.
Here are some of the routes to avoid during the taxi strike
Gauteng Education Department urges parents to keep children at home for their safety
The Gauteng Education Department urges parents to keep their children at home today due to the national taxi strike.
For the sake of the safety of the children the Department believes that all precautionary measures should be taken to keep our children safe.
The Department has urged all schools to give learners that could not make it today a second opportunity to write exams.
TRAFFIC MAP: Pretoria (07:00)
TRAFFIC MAP: Midrand (07:00)
TRAFFIC MAP: Johannesburg (07:00)
Cape Town:
Prince George Drive northbound is closed to traffic at Military Road due to taxi protests.
“No taxis will be running. We advise commuters to seek alternative transport. We apologise for any inconvenience that will be caused by this,” Santaco spokesperson Ralph Jones
said on Wednesday.
The strike is affecting every major highway as well as Gautrain services.
It is advised that you check your route before you leave the house.
