LIVE: Truck protest causes Tshwane traffic chaos
2017-03-01 06:58
A number of highways into central Pretoria have been blocked off due to a protest by truck drivers. Follow the latest updates here.
Truck blockade of Pretoria routes 'illegal' - metro police
Tshwane Metro Police have deployed officers in a bid to re-open the major routes "illegally" blockaded by protesting truckers in Pretoria on Wednesday morning, authorities said.
Senior superintendent Isaac Mahamba told News24 an application had been made for trucks to make their way to the Union Buildings to hand over a memorandum, but this was rejected.
Allowance was however made for a motorcade, legally allowed to kick off at 10:00.
"They had indicated they would use their trucks to get from Rustenburg, Witbank and Joburg and park them at the old Putco depot in Marabastad and then head to the Union Buildings in motor vehicles," he said.
Mahamba slammed the blockade as illegal. "What they are doing is against the law. Resources have been sent to ensure that the routes are re-opened and so that traffic can flow again."
He said most of the trucks have already moved, and that efforts were being made to re-open the N4 and N1.
It was not immediately clear what the truckers' demands are.
#Truckstrike: Stuck in Gauteng chaos?
Protesting truck drivers are blocking the freeways heading into Pretoria, causing huge traffic jams affecting hundreds of motorists. The truckers, employed by Eskom to collect and deliver coal to power stations around the South Africa, are on protesting due to Eskom's decision to make use of more renewable energy. The enraged truckers blocked various highways leading into Johannesburg, as well as Pretoria CBD. Affected roads include the R21, N4, N12 and N1.
Eskom acting CEO weighs on Tshwane coal truck protest
Traffic jams hit highways leading into the City of Tshwane on Wednesday morning as coal trucks blocked routes in protest of renewable energy projects.
The Coal Transport Forum reportedly said that Eskom’s agreement with Independent Power Producers (IPPs) will see mining job losses.
The move towards IPPs has seemingly irked the likes of coal transporters, who on Wednesday morning said that they are leading a convoy to the Union Buildings to voice their grievances to President Jacob Zuma.
Some News24 users are also in traffic.