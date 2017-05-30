AS IT HAPPENED: Van Breda axe murder trial day 20
2017-05-30 09:53
The Van Breda murder trial continued at the Western Cape High Court for day 20 of the proceedings. View updates as they happened here.
Du Toit excused.
Judge Desai allows matter to stand down until tomorrow morning.
Dr Van Zyl described him as calm, not emotional as du Toit recalls.
When he returned the second time he was more reserved. Du Toit agrees that it's different to his behaviour when he saw him.
Du Toit doesn't know if Henri drank a beer that night.
Galloway asking if he was present during the testimony of the two doctors. He says he was.
He doesn't agree that Henri didn't need stitches.
Galloway says Alex, VD Westhuizens and the Reade-Jahns knew where Henri was.
Only du Toits didn't know.
He says he introduced himself as family to police.
Alex is a friend of Henri's.
James, Alex, James' dad arrived with Henri.
Bianca's mom apparently took it to him, Galloway says.
Du Toit says he can't argue.
Reade-Jahn's family good friends of the Van Bredas, as were the Van der Westhuizens.
Someone must have given him clothes, Galloway says. Du Toit agrees.
He says he was certain he had gone to the police station. He hadn't been aware that Henri was at the detective offices.
What reason was given that you may not see him? Du Toit says he can't recall. They weren't told why they could not see him.
Nobody spoke to him, but knew he was family of the deceased.
He had deduced that she was at Stellenbosch Mediclinic.
Du Toit says he accepted that he could not see her at the hospital.
He left Bothasig at 9, arrived at 10.
He was there until about 1pm. It was hot, got cooldrink.
Galloway asking why Du Toit introduced herself. Du Toit says she was the communications officer.
Du Toit says Benecke's words could have meant anything.
Galloway says could have meant if the family had issues with people outside. Du Toit says it could be.
Galloway cross-examining.
Henri was very emotional. We had relatively few words.
He stayed behind so that he could be close to Marli and go see her in hospital the next day. He requested it.
Du Toit says Sonja looked at his wound and said the cut looked deep; encouraged him to get stitches.
Bianca van der Westhuizen (Henri's then-girlfriend) also later arrived. It was very emotional and they cried a lot, Andre says.
They returned home with Sasha, the family dog. Wanted to take Sahsa home with them.
It was emotional. We didnt' talk a lot. We know when he speaks fast, he stutters. He speaks slowly. We hugged and cried. He says Henri also cried.
Henri was wearing a t-shirt, board shorts and flip flops.
He doesn't know where he got the t-shirt.
They were there for a while when Henri arrived with James.
Alex was also there. Ron Reade-Jahn arrived with them.
When they left police station, they contacted Christelle Reade-Jahn (James' mother). The Du Toit's then went to their home in Somerset West.
They didn't deliver any food or clothes to Henri, Du Toit says.
They had no other family in Cape Town.
They're eight children, two sets of twins, he says with a laugh.
Asked Major Mathee if they could see Henri. They were not allowed to see him and they left the polie station.
He had introduced himself as family of Teresa and Martin.
They wanted to see Henri.
They weren't allowed to see him.
They were going to transport her by ambulance to Vergelegen because there were better doctors for her there and they didn't want us to see her in that condition.
Then went to police station in Stellenbosch.
Sonja later joined him.
When I heard they had died, I informed my family and Martin's twin brothers.
From there, we went to Stellensbosch Mediclinic to try and meet Marli.
He can't recall anything being said about Henri and Marli.
Later heard Henri was taken to police station, Marli to hospital.
I realised that Teresa, Martin and Rudi had died.
I didn't get anything further.
Major Renee Mathee introduced herself and gave me her contact number.
During conversation, I realised that... Du Toit starts to cry.
I replied that I don't know of any problems.
He turned around and returned to his duties.
He introduced himself; I had never met him before.
His first words were "Hoe was die familie?"
I didn't know what he meant by that.
Cordoned off with yellow police tape.
Went closer, introduced myself as family, Col Benecke approached me.
On my way there, I phoned my brother, can't remember if I called anyone else.
When I got there, I saw a number of police vehicles, realised there were problems.
He phoned his wife, Sonja, to relieve him at work so that he could go there.
He phoned Boet, but he didn't tell me any more.
He told him to go to De Zalze as soon as possible. He didn't say why.
He had been at work at the time.
He knew the family very well, he says.
The morning of the murders, he got a call form estate manager Boet Grobler. His number was given to the estate in case of emergency.
Andre du Toit takes to the witness stand.
He is Teresa van Breda's brother.
Adv Botha tells Judge Desai Dr Albertse says two police officers arrived at her rooms that day and he was dressed in boxer shorts. One of the officers informed her of the murders and said that Henri was a victim. She examined him and at least one police officer remained present. She was unsure whether both were present during the course of the examination.
Galloway confirms.
