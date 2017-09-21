 

AS IT HAPPENED: Will he take the stand? Henri's testimony up in the air

2017-09-21

Henri van Breda's murder trial resumed in the Western Cape High Court for day 41 of the proceedings.

Judge Desai will give his decision on Henri Van Breda's defence application on September 27.
10:58
Henri Van Breda experts will testify on evidence, not his client's version, Adv Botha says.
10:55
10:54
Botha: my client is presumed innocent.
10:52

10:47
10:44
Adv Botha has told Judge Siraj Desai that he has now made the decision that Henri Van Breda will not testify.
10:41
10:39
"At this stage I'm not calling my client, if we change our mind at a later stage then we'll be subject to the consequences."
10:39
Botha says if he had to make a decision at this stage, he would not call Henri to take the stand.
10:38

What do you want me to order, Judge Desai asks.

Adv Botha says to allow experts to go first. He will later decide if Henri should testify.
10:35
Botha says Henri is entitled to change his mind and Judge Desai would also pick up if he deviates from statement and tailors evidence.
10:27
Judge Siraj Desai agrees there are no (eye) witnesses in Van Breda case. Adv Botha says he can't tailor his evidence due to plea explanation.
10:24
Desai says that many others have been in this position. 50% of cases have to make the decision of whether client takes the stand or not
10:23
Adv Botha says he can't for a fact say he will call Henri Van Breda. He says there is no direct evidence against his client.
10:22
 

10:20
10:18
Adv Botha first up, submits there's good cause for Henri Van Breda to testify after his witnesses. Says not certain he will take to stand.
10:10
10:08

10:08

Marli van Breda asks not to be made available to brother's defence team, court hears

Cape Town - Marli van Breda has indicated to the State that she would not want to be made available to the defence, the Western Cape High Court heard on Monday. 
10:08

Defence asks that experts testify before murder accused Henri Van Breda

Cape Town - Arguments will be heard in the Western Cape High Court on Thursday on whether Henri van Breda will testify before or after experts testifying in his defence when his lawyers make their case in three weeks' time.
