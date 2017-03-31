LIVE: Zuma cabinet reshuffle - what now?
2017-03-31 06:41
President Jacob Zuma's overnight cabinet reshuffle has plunged SA into chaos.
The swearing in ceremony for the new Ministers and Deputy Ministers will take place today, 31 March 2017 at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guest House in Pretoria.
The new members of the National Executive were appointed by President Jacob Zuma on the 30th of March.
Ministers who were already serving in Cabinet in other portfolios as well as serving Deputy Ministers who are taking up responsibilities in new portfolios do not have to be sworn in for the second time.
The ceremony will take place at 18h00.
President Jacob Zuma’s cabinet reshuffle was a Gupta coup, lobby group Save South Africa said following the announcement.
“We must chase Zuma and his cronies out of office. We must make this their final move. We cannot wait any longer. We must take this defence of democracy to the streets,” the group said, announcing a march to Pretoria today.
From Razzmatazz to police blues, newly minted police minister Fikile Mbalula has a mammoth task ahead of him.
President Jacob Zuma’s decision to fire Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas is an "act of complete state capture", DA leader Mmusi Maimane has said.
ANC SG Gwede Mantashe has disagreed with Zuma on his reshuffle. He said for the first time ANC officials did not agree with the president on he appointments.
Earlier he had told Power FM that they had not debated the appointments:
'For the first time officials could not agree or endorse the changes. The President had to invoke the prerogative derived from the constitution of the Republic. But we will work with them - they are ANC members'
What On Earth Did JZ Just Do? Ferial Haffajee unpacks.
The rand headed for its biggest weekly slide since 2015, after the firing of Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan raised concerns about the country’s fiscal path and its investment-grade credit rating.
President Jacob Zuma has fired Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan in his biggest Cabinet reshuffle yet since assuming office in 2009.
In a brutal display of power, the president fired five ministers, including former tourism minister Derek Hanekom, who asked for Zuma to be recalled last year.
He also appointed six new deputy ministers.
Zuma now faces a revolt in his own party, with senior ANC leaders opposing his dramatic cuts to the executive authority. Former Cosatu leader Zwelinzima Vavi has called for a peaceful march to National Treasury in Pretoria on Friday at 10:00.