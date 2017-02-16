AS IT HAPPENED: Affirmative action does not equal hatred of white people - Zuma in SONA debate response
2017-02-16 14:01
President Jacob Zuma has delivered his response to the debate on the State of the Nation in Parliament.
LIVE NEWS FEED
Jump to
bottom
Last Updated at
15:54
Standing ovation, but muted applause for Zuma’s speech
World Economic Forum Africa meeting will take place in
Durban from May 3 - 5
New refugee reception centre to be launched on Friday, February
17 – named after Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu
Large print on the speech
Buy local products, Zuma appeals
Zuma delivers his classic chuckle
“We remain committed to the establishment of a state bank”
Zuma addresses the Competition Commission’s investigation
into banks’ practices of collusion
Zuma addresses the Competition Commission’s investigation
into banks’ practices of collusion
Any nuclear procurement process must be on a scale and pace
the South Africa can afford
I’ve worked with the whites; there were whites in the struggle,
I worked with them in the trenches, says Zuma to illustrate no hatred toward
whites.
Zuma appears to be diverting from the script: Many of those
people did not buy the land, we don’t want to talk about that. We only want to
talk about correcting the past
Zuma hints that the government will not confiscate land like
in Zimbabwe
Zuma says massive stretches on land are owned by a few and “we
need to correct this”
On social grant payments, Zuma says the departments will
handle it
Zuma acknowledges that much more (read Funding) needs to be
done to support agriculture
Willing buyer, willing seller principle has frustrated land
distribution, says Zuma. Howls from the opposition
Big applause for Minister Naledi Pandor for winning science
diplomacy award
Special economic zones and industrial parks will be used to
boost economic activity and de-racialise economic growth
Academic year NSFAS fees for 2013, 2014 and 2015 have been
paid by the government
Zuma denies that the youth is a lost generation, cites
increased number of registrations at institutions of higher learning
R500m spent on emergency interventions in terms of its water
and sanitation programme in the drought
Curriculum doesn’t change, Basic Education only delivers
top-up books, says Zuma
Government has provided water to 615 schools