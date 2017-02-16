 

AS IT HAPPENED: Affirmative action does not equal hatred of white people - Zuma in SONA debate response

2017-02-16 14:01

President Jacob Zuma has delivered his response to the debate on the State of the Nation in Parliament.

Last Updated at 15:54
15:16
Standing ovation, but muted applause for Zuma’s speech
15:15
World Economic Forum Africa meeting will take place in Durban from May 3 - 5
15:13
15:13
15:12
New refugee reception centre to be launched on Friday, February 17 – named after Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu
15:10
15:10
Large print on the speech
15:09
Buy local products, Zuma appeals
15:08
Zuma delivers his classic chuckle
15:06
“We remain committed to the establishment of a state bank”
15:05
15:04
Zuma addresses the Competition Commission’s investigation into banks’ practices of collusion
15:04
Zuma addresses the Competition Commission’s investigation into banks’ practices of collusion
15:03
15:02
15:00
Any nuclear procurement process must be on a scale and pace the South Africa can afford
14:59
I’ve worked with the whites; there were whites in the struggle, I worked with them in the trenches, says Zuma to illustrate no hatred toward whites.
14:58
14:57
14:56
Zuma appears to be diverting from the script: Many of those people did not buy the land, we don’t want to talk about that. We only want to talk about correcting the past
14:56
14:55
Zuma hints that the government will not confiscate land like in Zimbabwe
14:54
Zuma says massive stretches on land are owned by a few and “we need to correct this”
14:54
14:53
14:52
14:51
14:51
On social grant payments, Zuma says the departments will handle it
14:50
Zuma acknowledges that much more (read Funding) needs to be done to support agriculture
14:50
14:49
14:48
14:48
Willing buyer, willing seller principle has frustrated land distribution, says Zuma. Howls from the opposition
14:47
14:46
14:45
14:44
14:43
14:41
14:41
14:40
Big applause for Minister Naledi Pandor for winning science diplomacy award
14:39
14:39
Special economic zones and industrial parks will be used to boost economic activity and de-racialise economic growth
14:37
Academic year NSFAS fees for 2013, 2014 and 2015 have been paid by the government
14:36
14:36
Zuma denies that the youth is a lost generation, cites increased number of registrations at institutions of higher learning
14:34
R500m spent on emergency interventions in terms of its water and sanitation programme in the drought
14:32
Curriculum doesn’t change, Basic Education only delivers top-up books, says Zuma
14:31
14:30
Government has provided water to 615 schools
