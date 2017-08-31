 

LIVE: Zuma fields questions in Parliament

2017-08-31 13:39

President Jacob Zuma is answering questions from members of the National Assembly, with topics ranging from state contracts, the SABC and former deputy minister Mduduzi Manana.

Jacob Zuma
LIVE NEWS FEED

Jump to
bottom

Last Updated at 14:12
14:11
14:11
The EFF is calling for a disciplinary hearing for President Jacob Zuma.
14:10
The EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi is giving the Speaker a hard time.
14:08
EFF leader Julius Malema is now rising on a point of order over the mics being switched off.
14:07
EFF's Ndlozi now up. Mics have been switched off.
14:07
EFF's Hope Hlope says Parliament should have taken action against Zuma for violating the Constitution.
14:06
14:06
14:06
14:05
13:55
The sitting is expected to begin at 14:00.
13:53

Some more rules:

Questions to the President must be submitted to the Speaker at least 16 days before the question day on which they are meant to be answered. This is for the Speaker’s approval as complying with the rules and guidelines, as determined by the Rules Committee.
13:50

How the Q&A process works:

Answering questions is one way in which Parliament holds the executive, including the President, to account.

Some of the rules applicable to questions to the President from National Assembly Members are:

- they must be scheduled at least once per quarter during session time within the annual programme,

- must be limited to matters of national importance,

- are limited to six questions and

- the total time for replies and associated supplementary questions may not exceed three hours.
13:44
This time around, Zuma is set to face another six questions, which includes three softballs from African National Congress MPs, and three from opposition parties.
13:41
Zuma did his best to evade tough questions during his last question session on June 22, the same day the Constitutional Court made its ruling on the rules and use of a secret ballot.
13:39
President Jacob Zuma is due to face another round of questions in Parliament.
Load Older Posts

Jump to
top

SHARE:

Inside News24

 
Watch: Investing in the future through child development

An investment of R32-million into 11 early childhood development centres is changing the future for children in the Northern Cape.

/News
WATCH: Five of the best moments from Zwanele Manyi's press grilling
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, August 30 2017-08-30 21:18 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 