LIVE: Zuma fields questions in Parliament
2017-08-31 13:39
President Jacob Zuma is answering questions from members of the National Assembly, with topics ranging from state contracts, the SABC and former deputy minister Mduduzi Manana.
The EFF is calling for a disciplinary hearing for President Jacob Zuma.
The EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi is giving the Speaker a hard time.
EFF leader Julius Malema is now rising on a point of order over the mics being switched off.
EFF's Ndlozi now up. Mics have been switched off.
EFF's Hope Hlope says Parliament should have taken action against Zuma for violating the Constitution.
Some more rules:
Questions to the President must be submitted to the Speaker at least 16 days before the question day on which they are meant to be answered. This is for the Speaker’s approval as complying with the rules and guidelines, as determined by the Rules Committee.
How the Q&A process works:
Answering questions
is one way in which Parliament holds the executive, including the President, to account.
Some of the rules applicable to questions to the President from National Assembly Members are:- they must be scheduled at least once per quarter during session time within the annual
programme,
- must be limited to matters of national importance,
- are limited to six questions and
- the total time for replies and associated supplementary questions may not exceed three hours.
This time around, Zuma is set to face another six questions, which includes three softballs from African National Congress MPs, and three from opposition parties.
Zuma did his best to evade tough questions during his last question session on June 22, the same day the Constitutional Court made its ruling on the rules and use of a secret ballot.
President Jacob Zuma is due to face another round of questions in Parliament.