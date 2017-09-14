 

LIVE: NPA struggles in SCA over Zuma over spy tapes

2017-09-14 09:30

President Jacob Zuma will face yet another legal hurdle in the Supreme Court of Appeal as he seeks leave to appeal the decision by the High Court in Pretoria on the spy tapes saga.

Justice Azhar Cachalia's professional history:  

Acting Judge, Johannesburg High Court: January – September 2001 Judge of the High Court: September 2001 – May 2005 Acting Judge, Supreme Court of Appeal: June 2005 – September 2006 Judge of Appeal, Supreme Court of Appeal: 2006

Justice Azhar Cachalia now takes up the questioning
You know it's going to be a tough day in court when the judge gestures at you - Navsa giving the NPA's Epstein a hammering
Justice Navsa handing out law lessons, Epstein has to concede that Navsa is correct
Hilton Epstein began his career at the Johannesburg Bar in 1982, attained senior counsel status in 1995
Mahomed Solomon Navsa graduated from UWC with a BA and LLB, former chair of the Legal Aid Board, appointed to the SCA in 2000
Justice Navsa: "Factually, you are in trouble"
Epstein facing tough questioning from the Justice Navsa
Hilton Epstein representing the NPA
Unusual early start for Zuma spy tapes court case
