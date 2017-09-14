LIVE: NPA struggles in SCA over Zuma over spy tapes
2017-09-14 09:30
President Jacob Zuma will face yet another legal hurdle in the Supreme Court of Appeal as he seeks leave to appeal the decision by the High Court in Pretoria on the spy tapes saga.
Follow News24 journalist Matshidiso Madia live from the court.
LIVE NEWS FEED
Jump to
bottom
Last Updated at
10:13
Justice Azhar Cachalia's professional history:
Acting Judge, Johannesburg High Court: January – September
2001
Judge of the High Court: September 2001 – May 2005
Acting Judge, Supreme Court of Appeal: June 2005 – September
2006
Judge of Appeal, Supreme Court of Appeal: 2006
Justice Azhar Cachalia now takes up the questioning
You know it's going to be a tough day in court when the
judge gestures at you - Navsa giving the NPA's Epstein a hammering
Justice Navsa handing out law lessons, Epstein has to concede
that Navsa is correct
Hilton Epstein began his career at the Johannesburg Bar in 1982,
attained senior counsel status in 1995
Mahomed Solomon Navsa graduated from UWC with a BA and LLB, former chair
of the Legal Aid Board, appointed to the SCA in 2000
Justice Navsa: "Factually, you are in trouble"
Epstein facing tough questioning from the Justice Navsa
Hilton Epstein representing the NPA
Unusual early start for Zuma spy tapes court case
Zuma 'spy tapes' fight still on the boil says DA
The DA says it is trying to speed up an application by President Jacob
Zuma and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to appeal an order
that might lead to corruption charges being reinstated against him, the
opposition said in Cape Town on Sunday.
DA welcomes 'unusual' SCA ruling on Zuma charges
The Democratic Alliance on Wednesday welcomed the SCA’s “unusual
decision” to allow President Jacob Zuma to argue why he should be
granted leave to appeal against the decision to reinstate his corruption
charges.
Zuma, DA to battle in SCA over spy tapes saga
President Jacob Zuma will on Thursday face yet another legal hurdle in
the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) as he seeks leave to appeal the
decision by the High Court in Pretoria on the spy tapes saga.