Local government managers want justice for slain Richmond official

Richmond municipal manager Sibusiso Sithole (inset) was gunned down outside Richlea Primary School. Police inspect the scene as forensic officers hide his body from the view of the public. (Ian Carbutt, The Witness)

Durban – An association of local government managers has called on political figures and law enforcement authorities to bring the killers of a KwaZulu-Natal municipal manager to book.

The Institute for Local Government Management of South Africa (ILGM) – an association for persons working as managers in local government – on Wednesday called for justice following the murder of Richmond municipal manager Sibusiso Sithole.

Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube said Sithole was shot and killed after he was called to an incident at a testing station. His killers appeared to have posed as police officers and pulled him over, she said.

A special task team has since been established to investigate the murder. Police on Wednesday told News24 that no arrests had been made.

ILGM said Sithole was the longest-serving member on its provincial executive. He had served for four years as treasurer.

Call for minister to intervene

"In addition, he was one of our decorated municipal managers, having received two clean audits, as well as regarded as the best municipal manager in the province in 2014. Under his guard, Richmond was once regarded as the best managed municipality in the province."

The ILGM called on authorities to bring Sithole's killers to justice.

"We call upon all the law enforcement agencies to leave no stones unturned in investigating this matter, and [they] should not rest until the culprits are arrested and brought before justice."

The ILGM also called on Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Des Van Rooyen to discuss the safety and security of municipal managers with all the provincial MECs.

"A death of a municipal manager is one death too many."

The association went on to send condolences to Sithole's family.

"May God give you strength to deal with this shock and lead you through this dark cloud as you prepare for his eternal rest. Without Sibusiso, local government [and] the entire civil service is poorer."