Looking for love in the wrong places? StatsSA to the rescue

Cape Town - If you feel you are looking for love in all the wrong places, Statistics South Africa's handy Valentine's week data map might be just the thing to help you search for “the one”.



“Don’t despair. There is hope. We promise,” said StatsSA after researchers took time out from researching heavyweight topics like crime, to run some numbers on improving our chances at finding love.



The number crunchers produced a series of maps based on 2011 Census figures to help you fine-tune your search. They narrowed the statistics down to unmarried people between the ages of 20 and 34. They then plotted this data on maps, marked in pink or blue.



In Johannesburg, 43% of the people counted in the census are single women mostly living in upmarket Melrose, Robin Hills and Meredale. The unmarried men can be found in George Goch, known for its working men's living quarters, Denver, Lawley, and Roodepoort.



The single women tended to live in the northern parts of the city.

Where to look



In Cape Town, single men make up 54% of the population in that age group. The highest concentration of available men can be found in Bellville central, Weltevreden Valley in Mitchells Plain, and Harbour Island in Gordon's Bay.



Bosonia, Bellville West, Springbokpark, and Mouille Point are where there are higher concentrations of unmarried women.



The statisticians define unmarried as somebody who has never married, is divorced, or widowed.



In Durban, where men make up 54% of the people in that age group, Prestondale near the Gateway shopping centre, Doon Heights, Fields Hill and Umlazi Y-section might be areas that will increases your chances of meeting the woman of your dreams.



Summerveld horse country, KwaMashu A-section, and Umshinini is where the single men dwell.



Some of the areas with a high number of unmarried men are around prisons, said StatsSA.



This could suit those looking for an LAT (Living Apart but Together) relationship.

