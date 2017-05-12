 

Lucas not giving up the fight after Saul wins ANC Northern Cape election

2017-05-12 19:24

Mahlatse Gallens, News24

Sylvia Lucas with Zamani Saul. (Lerato Sejake/News24)

Sylvia Lucas with Zamani Saul. (Lerato Sejake/News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Colesberg - In a dramatic twist to the ANC Northern Cape elective conference, Premier Sylvia Lucas declined nomination for the provincial chair position.

Zamani Saul who was the secretary was elected chair of the province uncontested, with his entire slate branded #Zamdesh doing a clean sweep at the polls.

The new top five of the Northern Cape are:

- Zamani Saul, chairperson

- Bentley Vaas, deputy chair

- Deshi Ngxanga, secretary

- Maruping Lekwene, deputy secretary

- Fufe Makotong, treasurer

Lucas was missing from the hall when the nomination process started. The elections agency representative called her name out several times to accept or decline nomination. She returned to the marquee to find that her whole slate had declined nomination and followed suit.

She said contesting would have been an "exercise in futility following allegations of discrepancies in the nomination process leading to the conference".

“I believe the discrepancies mentioned in the acceptance of the credentials made it an exercise in futility to contest,” Lucas said.

However, she is not giving up the fight. She has vowed to approach the party’s National Executive Committee to review the election process.

“The next step will definitely be to request the NEC to review the whole process leading to the conference. There are a lot of things not corrected, we were hitting a brick wall,” Lucas said.

Saul said it was an individual right to decline nomination and said Lucas was within her rights to take the matter to the NEC.

Earlier some of her backers objected to the adoption of the conference credentials that determine if legitimate delegates are attending the conference and if the number of delegates from branches was correct.

Following a protracted debate, the credentials were eventually accepted.

On Tuesday, some branch members from the province marched to Luthuli house to demand that President Jacob Zuma intervene. They wanted the conference to again be postponed claiming that Secretary General Gwede Mantashe adopted the branch audits despite cloning of membership, gatekeeping and manipulation of the audit.

Saul downplayed the divisions ahead of the conference after his election.

There is organic unity, we agree on the programme of the ANC, we agree on ideological orientation of the movement, people will always differ on who is the best driver,” Saul said.

On the eve of the conference, Lucas angered the ANC for reshuffling her provincial cabinet. The party nationally rebuked her move, labelling it a betrayal of trust.

Read more on:    anc  |  sylvia lucas  |  zamani saul  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Sisulu’s lawsuit against WC gov will help reverse apartheid – WC ANC

2017-05-12 18:57

Inside News24

 
Empowering girls in science

A Johannesburg high school is making a change in science education for girls and seeing incredible results.

Partner Content
Travel Dreams? Where would you rather be right now?

Partnered: Whether you're missing family overseas, dreaming of family adventures or romantic hideaways we all have that one place we'd rather be right now - but have you thought about the best way to get there?

/News
Opposition parties prepared to go to court after Molefe reappointed as Eskom CEO
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, May 10 2017-05-10 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 