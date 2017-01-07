Lucky escape for passengers as bus catches fire

Cape Town - Passengers travelling in a Translux bus in the
early hours of Saturday had a narrow escape when the bus caught fire and burnt
out completely just outside George in the Western Cape, traffic police said on
Saturday.
Western Cape traffic spokesperson Kenny Africa said they
were alerted at around 07:52 of a bus that was engulfed in flames. It was on
the side of the road and all its passengers had disembarked before the fire
intensified.
“It burnt out totally but there were no injuries,” Africa
said.
It was not immediately clear what the cause of the fire was.
Translux could not be immediately reached for comment.
Africa said this came at a time when officers were
conducting stop-and-go checks on buses and taxis for driver fatigue across the
province, with the last cohort of holidaymakers heading to their respective
homes.
In separate incident, 14 people sustained moderate injuries
when a taxi they were travelling in overturned between Aberdeen and Beaufort
West in the early hours of Saturday morning.