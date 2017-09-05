Magaqa’s family awaits post mortem results

Umzimkhulu – The family of late former ANC Youth League secretary general Sindiso Magaqa say they will wait for the postmortem results to find out whether he was poisoned, but his uncle says it is impossible as he was under police guard in hospital.

This follows claims that he had been given a toxin while in hospital.

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said in response that it was just rumours. "Let's leave the official process to take place before we make assumptions."

Magaqa, 35, died at a Durban hospital on Monday, following “an assassination attempt” on July 13.

He was a ward councillor in Umzimkhulu at the time of his shooting.

His uncle Dr Vuma Magaqa told journalists on Tuesday that his nephew began complaining about a stomach bug and vomiting on Friday.

“We had thought that he would survive the shooting, because he had even begun eating.

"It is impossible that he was poisoned as he was under police guard in hospital. His wife was also always by his bedside. We will wait for the postmortem results,” he said.

Magaqa, Umzimkhulu's Ward 11 councillor Nonsikelelo Mafa and Ward 16 councillor Jabu Mzizi were returning from an ANC regional meeting when they were shot by unknown assailants.

“When he woke up two weeks after he was shot, he said when you join the ANC you should expect anything,” Vuma said.

Bitter

ANC presidential hopeful and NEC member Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, who had gone to visit Magaqa's family in Ibisi area on Tuesday with other senior leaders within the party's provincial structure, said some ANC leaders were bitter.

“There’s this thing in the organisation that when something disturbs you, you become bitter,” she said.

The ANC and police should work together to end the ugly scourge of political killings in the province, she said.

“How do you sleep at night after seeing the children and the family of the deceased knowing that you took their father away?” asked Dlamini-Zuma.

She said she knew Magaqa personally, “as we used to sit together in the NEC when he was still the leader of the Youth League”.

She praised Magaqa for showing “unusual and great discipline” when he was suspended in 2012 following a series of statements made against senior ANC leaders.

In 2011, he was part of the ANCYL top six with then-president Julius Malema.

KZN an 'embarrassment'

“He showed that nothing is above the organisation and that he was not above the organisation,” said Dlamini-Zuma.

ANC KwaZulu-Natal chair Sihle Zikalala said the “entire KwaZulu-Natal” had become an embarrassment in South Africa.

“Pictures of violence and murders of leaders are always associated with KwaZulu-Natal,” he said.

He encouraged members to work with police and share any information they had on political assassinations.

“I can’t lie, this situation is unbearable to the movement. You can’t even describe what losing comrades in this manner is [like],” he said.

Mulaudzi said a case of murder would be opened.

The Hawks had in July issued identikits of two suspects.

“We are still after those suspects. Investigations continue,” Mulaudzi said.



