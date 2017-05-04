 

Magician confesses to killing 21-year-old on her birthday

2017-05-04 18:29

James de Villiers, News24

Anelisa Dulaze. (City Vision, file)

Cape Town - A man accused of killing a Khayelitsha woman on her 21st birthday and burying her body beneath concrete in a neighbour's yard, confessed to the murder on Thursday, the National Prosecuting authority (NPA) said.

Monwabisi Mbombo, 25, a magician and entertainer by trade, was accused of killing Anelisa Dulaze, who was missing for three months before her body was found in May 2016.

In plea and sentencing papers supplied to News24 by the NPA, Mbombo confessed to murdering Dulaze after they had sex in his home on January 31, 2016.

Dulaze wanted to leave when he allegedly forced her to stay with him, the papers read.

An argument ensued before Mbombo pushed a bottle against Dulaze.

Dulaze then fell and hit her head against the wall where she died.

Afterward, Mbombo went to a shebeen where he drank a bottle of vodka. When he returned to his home, he buried the body in a hole he dug on his neighbour's property where an apartment was being built.

Mbombo accepted a five-year prison sentence for kidnapping and a 15 year prison sentence for murder.

Dulaze was a drama student who had been planning to return to Wits University to complete her studies after financial difficulties forced her to drop out.

Her mother Vathiswa Dulaze previously told News24 she finally had closure after her daughter's body was found. She said Mbombo went to school with her daughter, adding that Anelisa and her friends knew him "very well".

