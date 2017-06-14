 

Mahumapelo defends visits to Gupta compound

2017-06-14 19:44

Tshidi Madia, News24

Supra Mahamupelo (Genevieve Quintal, News24)

Supra Mahamupelo (Genevieve Quintal, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg – The North West government will only cut ties with the Guptas if a court finds them guilty of wrongdoing, Supra Mahumapelo has said.

In addition, there was nothing wrong with his visits to the Gupta’s Saxonwold, Johannesburg, compound, he told News24 in a phone interview this week.

“I am not an elitist premier who believes people can only find me in my office. Where we are now, there’s no proof to the effect of any law having been broken,” he said.

Mahumapelo is mentioned in a series of emails leaked from the Gupta family, which contain revelations that they allegedly influenced President Jacob Zuma’s decisions and interfered in the running of state-owned enterprises.

Other officials who allegedly visited the Guptas in Saxonwold include Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba, Co-operative Governance Minister Des Van Rooyen, and former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe.

“What’s wrong with meeting them at their compound?” he asked.

He said he had met several farmers at their homes and dined with them over a plate of potjiekos.

He played down the content of the emails, despite indications that some ministers leaked confidential Cabinet memos to the family. He questioned why there was an issue with the family’s communication, but no questions were being asked about the interaction of other private companies with public officials.

“I want to know if all these other companies in South Africa, when they meet with ministers and so on, don’t they email them?” he asked.

During his state of the province address in February, he said there was nothing sinister in the family wanting to invest in the platinum-rich region.

Mahumapelo defended his decision to fire SACP provincial secretary Madoda Samabatha from his post of public works MEC in June, for allegedly selling land illegally. In addition, he had been vocal in his criticism of the ANC and had called for ANC deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa to be elected as Zuma’s successor at the party’s elective conference in December.

Samabatha denied these claims and said his sacking had more to do with factional battles in the ANC and his criticism of the Gupta family.

“He has never discussed that matter with me personally. I just hear him talking about it in the media,” Mahumapelo said.

SPECIAL REPORT: #GuptaLeaks


Read more on:    anc  |  gupta family  |  supra mahumapelo  |  gupta emails  |  gupta leaks

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Man who murdered teen boy, sparking mob attacks, jailed for life

42 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Behind the sparkle

Alluring, beautiful and timeless - diamonds are some of the most sought after gems in the world and are a true testament of everlasting brilliance. Let us take you behind the sparkle to show you the history behind this coveted jewel.

Embracing sustainability in tobacco agriculture

In Sub-Saharan Africa, farming represents a subsistence lifestyle for millions of people. In recent years though, the development of farming into an economic activity has made a real change in how the land is used in providing for the population.

/News
WATCH: Panayiotou recorded saying 'it' was meant to look like a robbery
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Brackenfell 19:01 PM
Road name: De Bron Road

Bellville 18:59 PM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
Powerball, Plus Tuesday June 13 results 2017-06-13 23:12 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 