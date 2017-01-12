 

Maimane meets Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu

2017-01-12 18:06

Mahlatse Gallens

Maimane meets Israeli prime minister Netanyahu.

Maimane meets Israeli prime minister Netanyahu.

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg - DA leader Mmusi Maimane has met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in what the party has described as a private and religious visit to Israel and Palestine.

“He is here to listen and learn about the conflict and the potential leadership role that South Africa could and should be playing in constructively assisting both parties to resume negotiations,” the party said in a statement on Thursday.

Maimane met opposition leader, Isaac “Bougie” Herzog. He is the Zionist Union co-leader and Israeli Labour party chairperson.

Maimane had asked for a meeting with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

“I’m told it was cancelled due to a scheduling conflict. But he met with other Palestinian officials,” Maimane’s spokesperson Mabine Seabe told News24.

Maimane planned to meet Palestinian and Israeli business community representatives.

“This is in keeping with the DA’s commitment to a two-state solution and to South Africa playing a constructive role in bringing the two parties together instead of inflaming tensions between them,” the DA said.

 

Read more on:    da  |  mmusi mai­mane  |  benjamin netanyahu  |  israel

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

ANCYL mulls discipline for Collen Maine critics

11 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students); or surname (IEB Students) to view results

PARTNER CONTENT
How much food do you need to concentrate?

We have been taught that we need three meals a day in order to make it through the day and while most of us indulge in more than our fair share there is a large portion of South Africans who are living off barely enough to sustain them.

/News
Unlikely science hero one of Western Cape's top achievers

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday January 11 2017-01-11 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 