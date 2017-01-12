Maimane meets Israeli prime minister Netanyahu.

Johannesburg - DA leader Mmusi Maimane has met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in what the party has described as a private and religious visit to Israel and Palestine.

“He is here to listen and learn about the conflict and the potential leadership role that South Africa could and should be playing in constructively assisting both parties to resume negotiations,” the party said in a statement on Thursday.

Maimane met opposition leader, Isaac “Bougie” Herzog. He is the Zionist Union co-leader and Israeli Labour party chairperson.

Maimane had asked for a meeting with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

“I’m told it was cancelled due to a scheduling conflict. But he met with other Palestinian officials,” Maimane’s spokesperson Mabine Seabe told News24.

Maimane planned to meet Palestinian and Israeli business community representatives.

“This is in keeping with the DA’s commitment to a two-state solution and to South Africa playing a constructive role in bringing the two parties together instead of inflaming tensions between them,” the DA said.