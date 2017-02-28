Makhura must resign, or the masses will rise up - DA

Johannesburg – DA leader Mmusi Maimane has reiterated his call on the ANC to fire Gauteng Premier David Makhura or claim responsibility over the deaths of over 100 mentally ill patients from Life Esidimeni.

Speaking during the party’s march to Makhura's office on Tuesday morning, Maimane said Makhura authorised the transferring of patients to the NGOs.

"Your Makhuras may have been the ones who were driving the hearses carrying dead bodies of our people. In South Africa, we protest about many things, but today we’re here as citizens who realise that our people died at the hands of a government which doesn’t care," said Maimane.

Maimane said they will hold the ANC government accountable through a motion of 'no confidence' on Makhura’s leadership, which was being debated in the legislature on Tuesday.

The party also called for a judicial inquiry into all the deaths of the patients.

"There must be an inquest for each and every person who died," said Maimane.

DA public relations councillor, Thamsanqa Mabhena, said they don’t want a "general report of what happened, but an inquest looking at all the deaths case by case".

Maimane said the ANC should force Makhura to resign, or the masses must rise up.

"As Nelson Mandela said, if the ANC government does to you what the apartheid government did, then you must do to it what you did to the apartheid government," he said.

"There must be an inquest for each and every one who died" Maimane #Esidimeni @News24 — Sisa Canca (@squire208) February 28, 2017

Ms Rashida Landis is the mother of one of the victims of the uncaring Gauteng Health Department. #JusticeForEsidimeni pic.twitter.com/tvkqyGwCmj — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) February 28, 2017