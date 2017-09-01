 

Malema's land invasion trial to continue

2017-09-01 05:29

News24 correspondent

EFF leader Julius Malema. (Gallo Images)

EFF leader Julius Malema. (Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

WATCH: EFF honour Kathrada 'death wish' on Robben Island

2017-08-30 13:51

Julius Malema and the EFF leadership visited Robben Island on Wednesday on the invitation of the Ahmed Kathrada and Nelson Mandela Foundations, in honour of Uncle Kathrada's dying wish. Watch the media briefing above. WATCH

Newcastle - The trial of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema is expected to continue in the Newcastle Magistrate's court on Friday.

Malema is in hot water for calling on EFF supporters to invade unoccupied land in 2016.

According to the charge sheet, Malema has been accused of incitement to commit a crime.

"On November 7, 2016, in Newcastle, Malema unlawfully and intentionally incited, instigated, commanded or procured his Economic Freedom Fighters and or others to commit a crime, to wit, trespass, in contravention of Section 1 (1) of the Trespass Act 6 of 1959 by illegally occupying any vacant land wherever they found some and thereby committing the crime of incitement," the charge sheet reads.

READ: Malema reads property owners the riot act

After his previous court appearance in July, Malema said he was merely repeating what the Freedom Charter said.

"Our call still stands: People must occupy land. That is what the Freedom Charter says and if any court finds me guilty then it will have to find the Freedom Charter an illegal document," he said.

Malema, who has already been charged twice (in Newcastle and in Bloemfontein), under the Riotous Assemblies Act, is now being charged under common law.

He is currently challenging the constitutionality of the Riotous Assemblies Act.

Malema's pending challenge to the constitutionality of the act is awaiting a date from the Constitutional Court.

Read more on:    eff  |  julius malelma  |  durban  |  judiciary  |  politics  |  land

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

State fails to protect women in Muslim marriages, says advocate

2017-09-01 05:05

Inside News24

 
Watch: Investing in the future through child development

An investment of R32-million into 11 early childhood development centres is changing the future for children in the Northern Cape.

/News
'I want you journalists to be regulated' - the best Motsoeneng quotes from briefing
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, August 30 2017-08-30 21:18 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 