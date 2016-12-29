 

'Malicious ignition' behind Grabouw fire

2016-12-29 12:11

News24 Correspondent

Grabouw fire (Volunteer Wildfire Services)

Grabouw fire (Volunteer Wildfire Services) (Twitter)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - A fire on the Grabouw mountainside, which broke out in the early hours of Thursday, was started by "malicious ignition", the Overberg Municipality said.

- Are you there? Send us your eyewitness accounts and photos.

"Someone lit it," said Overberg Fire Chief Reinard Geldenhuys.

The fire appeared to have been started around 01:00 on Thursday morning.

By late morning, it was already 80% contained.

Geldenhuys said that firefighters were still battling the last few active lines and would then begin the mop-up operations.

He said the damage caused had been to mountain fynbos and plantations, but not any areas of economic value.

Read more on:    cape town  |  fires

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'Kidnapped' Cape Town businessman found 2 months after disappearance

46 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
PARTNER CONTENT
INFOGRAPHIC: New thinking required for retirement

Everything we believe about retirement is fast becoming outdated.

/News
'Our kids will never be the same' - parents on circumcision fiasco

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Mossel Bay 12:46 PM
Road name: N2

Fish Hoek 11:37 AM
Road name: Main Road

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday December 28 2016-12-28 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 