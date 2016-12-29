'Malicious ignition' behind Grabouw fire

Cape Town - A fire on the Grabouw mountainside, which broke
out in the early hours of Thursday, was started by "malicious
ignition", the Overberg Municipality said.
"Someone lit it," said Overberg Fire Chief Reinard
Geldenhuys.
The fire appeared to have been started around 01:00 on
Thursday morning.
By late morning, it was already 80% contained.
Geldenhuys said that firefighters were still battling the
last few active lines and would then begin the mop-up operations.
He said the damage caused had been to mountain fynbos and
plantations, but not any areas of economic value.