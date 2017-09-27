 

Man, 30, found guilty of raping woman in sugarcane field

2017-09-27 22:50

James de Villiers

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

'Your life will never be the same, but it doesn't have to be bad' - rape survivor

2017-09-26 15:49

When Lily Reed was brutally gang raped, beaten and robbed by twelve armed men during a house invasion in Malawi, her life changed. Watch for more. WATCH

Durban – A 30-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment on Wednesday for repeatedly raping and assaulting a woman in a sugarcane field in rural Ntumeni in December 2016, KwaZulu-Natal police said.

The Eshowe Regional Court found Siduduzo Myeza guilty of rape and assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm, police spokesperson Thembeka Mbhele said in a statement.

Mbhele said Myeza grabbed the victim, 25, while she was walking through the field to run an errand for her mother.

"He then stabbed her with a bottle and continued to rape her," Mbhele said.

The victim managed to escape and was treated at a nearby medical facility where police were alerted to the rape.

Myeza was arrested and was held in custody throughout his trial.

KwaZulu-Natal acting provincial commissioner Bheki Langa welcomed the sentence.

"Abuse of women will be fought with utmost intensity until those whose minds do not know how to treat women and children learn from their mistakes by witnessing the consequences of their dreadful acts," he said.


Read more on:    durban  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Violent crime on the rise in Cape young offender centres

2017-09-27 22:49

Inside News24

 
Watch: Investing in the future through child development

An investment of R32-million into 11 early childhood development centres is changing the future for children in the Northern Cape.

/Sport
Cape Derby excites as Benni chases CT 'bragging rights'
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 21:37 PM
Road name: N2

Cape Town 19:20 PM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday, September 27 2017-09-27 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 