Man, 30, found guilty of raping woman in sugarcane field

Durban – A 30-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment on Wednesday for repeatedly raping and assaulting a woman in a sugarcane field in rural Ntumeni in December 2016, KwaZulu-Natal police said.

The Eshowe Regional Court found Siduduzo Myeza guilty of rape and assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm, police spokesperson Thembeka Mbhele said in a statement.

Mbhele said Myeza grabbed the victim, 25, while she was walking through the field to run an errand for her mother.

"He then stabbed her with a bottle and continued to rape her," Mbhele said.

The victim managed to escape and was treated at a nearby medical facility where police were alerted to the rape.

Myeza was arrested and was held in custody throughout his trial.

KwaZulu-Natal acting provincial commissioner Bheki Langa welcomed the sentence.

"Abuse of women will be fought with utmost intensity until those whose minds do not know how to treat women and children learn from their mistakes by witnessing the consequences of their dreadful acts," he said.



