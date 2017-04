What To Read Next

Durban – A 32-year-old man was seriously injured after a gate fell on him at an apartment building in Clermont, Durban, paramedics said.

It is understood that the man had had been working on the roller gate when it fell on him, ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said in a statement.

When paramedics arrived, the man was found lying next to the gate surrounded by colleagues.

Advanced life support interventions were applied by paramedics on scene.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital for further medical attention.