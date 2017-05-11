 

Man, 64, killed on Midlands farm

2017-05-11 15:47

James de Villiers, News24

SA Police. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

SA Police. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Durban - A 64-year-old farm owner has been found dead, his body burnt, in his home in the Midlands, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Thursday.

He had sustained burns to his entire body, and was found on his farm Tatoon, near Bulwer, on Wednesday evening, Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said.

He was likely killed around 20:00 on Wednesday. The motive for the murder was not known yet and no arrests had been made.

"They poured petrol onto the man and set him alight in the corridor," Berg Protection Services spokesperson Brett Deavin said. The house did not catch fire.

A garden fork was found in the guest bedroom, but was it not immediately clear if it was used to kill him, as his body was so badly burnt.

Farm murders increase

The man's wife was not home at the time. She had gone out for the evening and when she returned, saw the smallholding gate was locked and blood on the front door. She called neighbours, who entered the home to find the burning body in the passage.

"They ransacked the home. They stole a television and a suitcase, so I assumed there were clothes stolen as well," Deavin said of the killers.

They likely entered the home from the back and found the man sitting on the veranda drinking coffee.

"If they entered from the front the man would've seen them."

Deavin said there had been an increase in farm murders in the Southern Drakensberg area over the past year. There were three in January.

"Some were staff related and others robberies. It is increasing like the rest of the country."

Deavin blamed poor security for the increase in farm murders.

"The areas are so large that it is impossible to police. The problem is that people living in the rural areas must take responsibility. I know I am being harsh here, but they can't live with their doors open expecting nothing to happen," he said.

"I have been monitoring reports of farm murders the past year. The people that protect themselves live. People need to be able to keep themselves safe for at least 15 - 20 minutes while they wait for armed response to arrive."

Read more on:    durban  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Can music unite our nation?

36 minutes ago
Partner content

Inside News24

 
Empowering girls in science

A Johannesburg high school is making a change in science education for girls and seeing incredible results.

Partner Content
Travel Dreams? Where would you rather be right now?

Partnered: Whether you're missing family overseas, dreaming of family adventures or romantic hideaways we all have that one place we'd rather be right now - but have you thought about the best way to get there?

/News
WATCH: Strange that 'intruders' didn't steal anything - detective in Van Breda trial
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, May 10 2017-05-10 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 