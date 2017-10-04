 

Man, 67, on his way to collect pension killed in gang shooting

2017-10-04 07:27

Tammy Petersen

Two children play in a Manenberg park as a neighbour keeps an eye over them. (File, Tammy Petersen, News24)

Two children play in a Manenberg park as a neighbour keeps an eye over them. (File, Tammy Petersen, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - A 67-year-old man on his way to collect his pension was shot and killed after he was caught in what is believed to be gang-related crossfire.

On Monday morning, October 2, Lesley Idas set out early to go collect his pension at a pay point but wound up becoming yet another casualty of Manenberg's bloody gang war.

Idas lay for hours in a pool of blood after apparently trying to intervene in an alleged gang shooting in the early hours of the morning.

According to locals, there have been sporadic shootings for the past two months, starting with the notorious Hard Livings waging war against the Clever Kids and the Dixie Boys, and escalating to the Americans and Jesters also fighting against the Hard Livings.

READ: Clinic staff caught in suspected gang shootout

Idas, who grew up in Manenberg but had since moved to Delft, had been visiting loved ones in the area and spent the night at a friend's house on Sunday, relative Amiena Williams told News24.

He is believed to have left the friend's house early to collect his pension and then go to the local day hospital.

'A kind old man'

Williams said they heard about what had happened to "Uncle Les" when a resident knocked on their door shortly after 04:00 on Monday.

"The man told us he had been shot. When we got there we saw him lying in the street, face down in a pool of blood."

She said word on the street was that Idas had tried to intervene in the shooting, while police suspect he was caught in the crossfire as he had sustained a single bullet wound to the back of his head.

READ: Gang shootout erupts in front of Cape Town court

Williams counted 13 bullet casings around his body.

"Who would want to hurt him? He was never involved in gangsterism and he wasn't a troublesome person. He was a kind old man who never bothered anyone," Williams said, shaking her head.

"Everyone is heartbroken by what happened to him. For an old man to die like that..."

Children kept indoors

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Andrè Traut confirmed the murder, saying Idas had been walking down Red River Road when the gunfire erupted.

A 26-year-old man had been injured, he said.

It is understood the suspected gangster had been shot once in the neck and as he fled, was hit again in the leg but still managed to escape by running between the flats nearby.


Police on patrol in Manenberg Avenue on Tuesday. (Tammy Petersen, News24)

On Tuesday, the usually bustling streets of Manenberg - about 12km outside the city centre - were deserted, as parents kept their children indoors after a morning of intermittent shootings.

It was shameful that children weren't even able to play in the park as their mothers had to worry about them being struck by stray bullets, Mercia Soules said.

"It's the school holidays. My kids should be having a nice time with their friends, not sitting in the house because we are afraid of when the skollies [gangsters] open fire," the frustrated mother of three lamented.

"It's very bad here. My 4-year-old daughter is so traumatised by this nonsense. This morning the wind picked up and one of the doors slammed shut. She wouldn't stop screaming because she thought it was a gun being fired.

"This is no way for people to live. We are being held hostage by rubbishes who think they are kwaai [cool] because they walk around with weapons and need manskappe [a crew] to fight their battles. Hulle is fokken cowards [They are fucking cowards]."

Residents sceptical about change

A number of police vehicles were seen patrolling Manenberg Avenue, known to locals as "Die Laan", the vicinity where most of the shootings have been taking place.

Authorities said extra resources, including the stabilisation unit and metro police, have been deployed to restore calm to the area.

But residents were sceptical that anything could ever stop the bullets and bloodshed.

"This has been going on for decades - year in, year out. You start to get used to it," resident Mailie George said in resignation.

"We are a damaged community, thrown here by the apartheid government and told to survive. This shit has been going on since the 1970s. Do you really think anything will ever change?"

Read more on:    cape town  |  gang violence  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Presidency insists Zuma didn’t try to take woman’s RDP house

2017-10-03 23:21

Inside News24

 
Watch: Investing in the future through child development

An investment of R32-million into 11 early childhood development centres is changing the future for children in the Northern Cape.

/News
Wheels of change: Wheelchair beauty queen wants to change the status quo
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, October 3 2017-10-03 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 