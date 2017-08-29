 

Man accused of 9 murders, 4 attempted murders, back in court

2017-08-29 05:08

James de Villiers, News24

Magistrates court. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Magistrates court. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Pretoria – A Katlehong man linked to nine murder cases and four attempted murder cases is expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

The man, 31, was arrested in Rondebult, Alberton, in July during a shoot-out with police.

The murders occurred from March 2017 up until his arrest in July, Gauteng police spokesperson Lungelo Dlamini told News24 on Sunday.

READ: Serial rapist and serial murderer, both due in court

"In one of the incidents, he attacked a family of four and a 9-year-old child was killed during May this year," Dlamini said.

Jacaranda FM reported that hours before his arrest in July, the suspect killed one man and wounded another.

The previous week he attacked a family of four, killing an 8-year-old child.

The motive behind the murder is unknown, but police suspect it might be in connection to drug dealings in Katlehong, the Midrand-based radio station reported.

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Bobani swore at me in parting shot - Trollip

2017-08-28 22:31

Inside News24

 
Watch: Investing in the future through child development

An investment of R32-million into 11 early childhood development centres is changing the future for children in the Northern Cape.

/News
WATCH: Hillbrow community ‘devastated, shocked’ by concert shooting
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, August 26 2017-08-26 21:18 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 