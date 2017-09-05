Man accused of holding 10-year-old boy captive in sewage pipe

The unused sewage pipe in which the 10-year-old boy was found. (SAPD, Netwerk24)

Mahikeng - A man who allegedly abducted a 10-year-old boy on August 25 and kept him captive in an unused sewage pipe for a week, will formally apply for bail on September 12.

He briefly appeared in the Itsoseng Magistrate's Court, near Lichtenburg on Monday, Netwerk24 reported. He was remanded.

The 22-year-old suspect's name is being withheld to protect the identity of the child, North West police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said.

The man is being charged with abduction and assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm.

The boy was found unharmed on Friday after the police had been searching for him since the previous Sunday. The suspect was arrested on Saturday.

According to Mokgwabone, the boy didn't return home after school on August 25. He was reported missing on Sunday.

The suspect is said to have phoned a relative of the boy's and demanded a ransom. Mokgwabone said they had been able to talk to the suspect during their investigation and he told them where the child was.

"The boy was found on September 1, dirty, but alive, in an unused sewage pipe at an old house in the Verdwaal settlement near Itsoseng.

"He was taken for medical treatment and given a clean bill of health."

The investigation to date has shown that the boy was held in two different places – the other also an unused sewage pipe at sports grounds in the Itsoseng area.

North West’s police commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane, strongly condemned the incident and praised police for their work leading up to the arrest of the suspect.