Man accused of killing mom, twin sister makes brief court appearance

Cape Town - The man accused of killing his mother and twin sister at the weekend appeared briefly in the Strand Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, the National Prosecuting Authority said.

Vuyo Dondashe, 22, who faces two counts of murder, made a brief appearance and the matter was postponed to Friday for him to consult a district surgeon, spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila told News24.

It is still not clear what the motive for the killings was.

Dondashe allegedly stabbed his sleeping mother and sister to death in front of a five-year-old relative after arriving home in the early hours of Saturday morning.

News24 previously reported that he fled the scene on foot. A neighbour spotted him walking along Victoria Road later that day and called a traffic inspector.

The inspector and a manager at a driver’s licence testing centre approached the man and asked him for his name and address. They searched him and found a knife wrapped in a black bag.

Police were alerted and Dondashe was arrested. He remains in police custody.



