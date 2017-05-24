 

Man accused of murdering Courtney Pieters, 3, back in court

2017-05-24 05:16

Amanda Khoza, News24

Cape Town – A man is expected to appear in the Goodwood Magistrate’s Court in Cape Town on Wednesday in connection with the alleged murder of three-year-old Courtney Pieters.

Mortimer Saunders, 40, has been charged with the rape and murder of Pieters.

He is believed to have rented a space in Courtney's family home in Elsies River.

The Daily Voice previously reported that inside Saunders' fridge, a large amount of blood could be seen which caused a stench throughout the home.

The body was found at the Epping Industrial centre where the toddler was buried in a shallow grave next to disused railway tracks.

Meanwhile the Western Cape police are investigating the manner in which the investigation into Pieters’ murder was conducted after allegations of “police inefficiency”.

When President Jacob Zuma visited the family, they claimed that the police did not prioritise the matter and Zuma promised to address the matter with Police Minister Fikile Mbalula.

