 

Man accused of murdering his twins still waiting for mental observation

2017-04-25 21:19

Jenni Evans, News24

Mario-César Deus Yela (Facebook)

Cape Town - The case of the Spanish national accused of murdering his twins in Hout Bay has been postponed to May because he is still waiting to undergo mental observation.

The Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday postponed Mario Yela's case to May 10 because of this.

The former dentist is accused of killing his 3-year-old twins, Maximo and Octavia, in a rented flat in Hout Bay on April 6.

His lawyer, William Booth, told the court at a previous appearance that he had suicidal tendencies. Booth deplored the conditions at Pollsmoor Prison, where Yela was waiting for his trial.

"There are rats, lice, cockroaches, and one shower and one toilet for 20 people. He has to sleep with dirty blankets on the floor," he said previously.

The court previously heard that Yela rented the holiday home for three weeks to visit the twins and his 7-year-old son.

He apparently sent a message to his former wife, Julia Engelhorn, asking her to come over for lunch. When she arrived, he told her he had killed the twins.

"She got up, went into the bedroom and discovered the twins. The third child was still at school. He had a knife in his possession. He then threatened to kill her," prosecutor Benito Adonis said at the time.

Engelhorn escaped and got help.

