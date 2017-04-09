Man arrested after allegedly raping girl on open field

Eastern Cape - A man is expected to appear in the Centane Magistrate's Court on Monday after being arrested for allegedly dragging a 14-year-old girl to a field and raping her over the weekend.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said the 19-year-old man was apprehended by local police shortly after the incident.

“It is alleged that the suspect went to the homestead of the victim at Teko Kona Location, Tutura Village, Centane on Saturday at about 20:00. The suspect is alleged to have dragged the victim from her home to an open field where he allegedly raped her,” he said.

The suspect faces a rape charge, Manatha confirmed.

