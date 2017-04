What To Read Next

Cape Town – A man was arrested for allegedly shooting a policeman during a house robbery in Springs, on the East Rand, Gauteng police said on Sunday.

Officers had tried to stop a BMW X3 driving out of the property on Saturday when shots were fired from the vehicle, said Captain Mavela Masondo.



A constable was wounded.



The vehicle was later confirmed as belonging to the victims of the house robbery.



Masondo said a suspected robber, 43, had been arrested. The BMW, and an unlicensed firearm and ammunition were recovered.