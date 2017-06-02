Man arrested after human remains found in Khayelitsha field

What To Read Next

Cape Town - A man is in custody after human remains were found in an open field in Khayelitsha, Western Cape police said on Friday.

Police officers followed up on information on Thursday and made the gruesome discovery in the reeds of TR-section, said Captain FC van Wyk.

He said detectives were hard at work investigating the circumstances.

"Part of the police investigation is to determine whose remains these are."

It was not immediately clear what had led officers to taking the 56-year-old man into custody.

A murder case was opened.