Unathi Booi was murdered on Sunday night in Langa. (Supplied)

Cape Town - A 42-year-old man has been arrested for the murder of Langa mother of two, Unathi Booi.

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said he was arrested on Thursday and will appear in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate's Court on Monday.



Booi was last seen on Sunday when she went out with friends.

She did not come home, and her body was found dumped among rubbish in Nyanga.