 

Man attacked by dogs while trying to protect a 3-year-old

2017-06-21 17:53

Lizeka Tandwa, News24

Ambulance. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - A 56-year-old man was mauled by two dogs while trying to protect a 3-year-old girl in Cape Town on Tuesday evening. 

ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said the man and the girl were in their backyard when two dogs jumped over the wall and attacked them. 

"When ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene, the girl who sustained minor injuries was already transported to the Red Cross Hospital by family members."

Van Huyssteen said paramedics found that the man had tried to protect the girl when he was mauled by the dogs. 

The unknown man was transported to Vincent Pallotti Hospital.  

