Johannesburg – A motorcyclist was critically injured when he fell off his motorbike and slid into a car in Roodepoort on Friday, paramedics said.

“It is believed that the man lost control of the motorbike and fell off, sliding into the rear of the light motor vehicle,” ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said.

He was found lying under the back of the car at the Mouton and Ontdekkers road intersection.

The man, in his 30s, sustained serious injuries to his head and chest. He was taken to Leratong hospital.