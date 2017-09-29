 

Man, daughter shot dead in Reiger Park

2017-09-29 19:45

Nation Nyoka

(iStock)

(iStock)

Johannesburg – A man and his daughter were shot and killed at their home in Reiger Park, Ekurhuleni, on Friday morning, police said.

Captain Kay Makhubela said that the woman's boyfriend had come to the house just before 07:00 on Friday and had allegedly shot the woman inside the house.

"As he was leaving, he also shot the woman's father who had parked his car outside the house. He was shot in front of a 12-year-old who then ran to the neighbours," he said. The 12-year-old is believed to be the woman's son, said Makhubela.

The two died as a result of their injuries.

The woman was believed to be in her 30s, while Makhubela said he was not sure of the father's age.

Makhubela said the woman's boyfriend had fled the scene and that police were still searching for him.

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime

