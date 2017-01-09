Man dead, another critical after Sandton shooting

Johannesburg - One man was killed and another is in a critical condition after they were shot by another man during an argument in Sandton in the early hours of Monday morning, police said.

The two men were inside a shop at around 03:00 when they were approached by a woman who claimed to know one of them, spokesperson Constable David Mothapo said.

While the woman was speaking to one of the men, her male accomplice entered the shop and an argument broke out between the parties. The male accomplice then allegedly began firing at the two men, before fleeing the scene with the woman.

They drove off with another couple who had remained in the car during the entire incident.

Both men were taken to a nearby hospital shortly after the incident, ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said. However, one man, who had been shot in the chest, died in hospital.

The second man had been shot in the head and was placed on life support and declared critical, Vermaak said.

Police managed to track the group of four to Alexandra, north of Johannesburg, where they were all arrested. They were found in possession of two unlicensed firearms.

The men were expected to appear in court soon on charges of murder and attempted murder, Mothapo said.