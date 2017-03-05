 

Man dies after alleged mob justice attack

2017-03-05 14:42

Nation Nyoka, News24

Johannesburg - Medical personnel have confirmed a man died on his way to hospital after he was allegedly assaulted and set alight by members of the Soul City community in Kagiso, Soweto, in the early hours of Saturday morning. 

Police received a complaint at around 04:00 about residents assaulting an unknown 35-year-old man.

They allegedly caught him inside a container used as a tuck shop.

"Members of the community allegedly mobilised and assaulted the man with a variety of weapons. His... legs were broken during the assault and he sustained open wounds to the head and body," Kagiso police spokesperson Captain Solomon Sibiya said.

"The community later set him alight after pouring paraffin over him. He was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition.

"The medical personnel officially confirmed that the man died on his way to the hospital. No arrests have been made yet."

Police launched an investigation into the matter.

Kagiso police station commander, Brigadier Sipho Ngubane, warned community members against taking the law into their own hands.

"Whoever is involved in this inhuman act will face the might of the law. People are still defying our call not to take law into their hands. We are now searching for murder suspects and they will be charged as such," said Ngubane. 

Police have appealed to members of the public to contact the Kagiso police on 011 696 9059/9065/9068 should they have any information on what happened.

soweto  |  crime

