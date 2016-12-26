Man dies in Christmas Day head-on collision

What To Read Next

Durban – A man died on Sunday night after the vehicle in which he was travelling with his family collided with another vehicle on Curie Avenue in Bloemfontein, paramedics said.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics had found four occupants seated inside one of the light motor vehicles.

The driver of the second vehicle was found walking around on the scene.

A man was declared dead at the scene, while his wife was found lying trapped in the front passenger seat of the vehicle. A 6-year-old boy and an 8-year-old girl were found seated in the back.

Meiring said the three sustained moderate injuries and were transported to Pelonomi Provincial Hospital for further treatment.

He said the driver of the second vehicle had escaped unscathed and was taken into custody.

"It is understood the local authorities were in pursuit of the lone driver when his vehicle collided head-on with the other vehicle."

Authorities were investigating the cause of the accident.