What To Read Next

Durban - A 25-year-man died following a drowning incident at a complex in Umhlanga Ridge, KwaZulu-Natal, on Saturday, paramedics have said.

Paramedics responded to an incident just after 01:00, where the man was found at the bottom of a swimming pool in the complex, Netcare 911 spokesperson Chris Botha said.

He was found unresponsive at and was declared dead at the scene, Botha said.