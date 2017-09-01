 

Man found guilty of murder, jailed for 25 years

2017-09-01 08:41

Chester Makana, News24 Correspondent

Polokwane - A Limpopo man has been sentenced to 25 years in jail by the Thohoyandou local Division of the Limpopo High Court for stabbing a fellow villager to death in June 2016, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Thursday.

Ndivhuwo Mavetha, 26, from Tshikota village outside Louis Trichardt, was found guilty of murder and assault. He was served with a 25-year sentence for the murder and a one-year sentence for the assault. The sentences would run concurrently.

Mavetha had accosted the deceased, who was with his girlfriend at a local shop, in June last year. 

The accused arrived armed with a knife and without saying a word, jumped on him and stabbed him once in the head, said NPA spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi.

"The deceased started to bleed profusely and ran away. [The] accused chased him but the victim outran him."

Mavetha was also found guilty of the assault of the deceased’s girlfriend, who managed to escape after being beaten by the accused.

After stabbing the man, Mavetha chased the woman and threatened to stab her as well, however, she managed to flee and hide in a cemetery.

The deceased was taken to the local clinic for treatment and was transferred to Louis Trichardt Memorial Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injury.

Mavetha had pleaded not guilty to the crimes.

In aggravation of his sentencing, State prosecutor Ratshilumela Makhera told the court that what Mavetha had done was "ugly and unacceptable".

"He took somebody's life, which is a precious gift from God."

He submitted that Mavetha should go to prison for a long time so that he could be rehabilitated.

Judge Nare Kgomo also highlighted the fact that Mavetha was not a first offender and suggested he had a propensity of committing crimes.

