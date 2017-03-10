Man found murdered in tuckshop container

Johannesburg – Police in Gauteng are searching for four men after a 29-year-old man was found murdered in his tuckshop container on Thursday afternoon in Germiston.

The body of the man was found with his hands tied behind his back, and stab wounds in his upper body. A security guard in the area alerted police.

Police suspect that the man was stabbed with a sharp object. The man was found in his tuckshop container next to Geldenhuys train station on Lower Main Reef Road in Germiston. His brother, who was very emotional, was also on the scene with police.

The motive for the murder is still currently unknown, but an investigation has been launched by Gauteng police.

Police have appealed to those with information to contact 08600 10111.

