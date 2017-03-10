 

Man found murdered in tuckshop container

2017-03-10 11:56

Nation Nyoka, News24

(File, News24)

(File, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg – Police in Gauteng are searching for four men after a 29-year-old man was found murdered in his tuckshop container on Thursday afternoon in Germiston.

The body of the man was found with his hands tied behind his back, and stab wounds in his upper body. A security guard in the area alerted police.

Police suspect that the man was stabbed with a sharp object. The man was found in his tuckshop container next to Geldenhuys train station on Lower Main Reef Road in Germiston. His brother, who was very emotional, was also on the scene with police.

The motive for the murder is still currently unknown, but an investigation has been launched by Gauteng police.

Police have appealed to those with information to contact 08600 10111.

 - Follow Nation Nyoka on Twitter

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'We are being intimidated' - Uber driver

2017-03-10 11:24

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: The Sassa crisis explained

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday March 8 2017-03-08 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 