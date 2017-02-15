 

Man gets 18 years for burning ex-girlfriend's lover to death

2017-02-15 17:44

Iavan Pijoos, News24

(iStock)

(iStock)

Johannesburg – A 32-year-old man from Jabavu, Soweto, was sentenced to 18 years imprisonment for the murder of his ex-girlfriend's new lover in the Protea Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, police have said.

Police spokesperson Thulani Mbambala said on Wednesday that Tshepo Lucas Sekgobela, who was "dumped" by the mother of his child, first attacked Mduduzi Hlomuka in 2013.

"The fallout started in December 2013 when Sekgobela assaulted his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend, Mduduzi Hlomuka, with intent to cause grievous bodily harm," Mbambala said.

An assault case was opened and Sekgobela was arrested and charged, but was granted bail.

While out on bail, in January 2014, he went to the house of his ex-girlfriend to "finish the job", Mbambala said.

"While they were asleep, she was woken up by noises inside their room. Sekgobela forcefully gained entry into the room and started fighting with Mduduzi."

She ran out to seek help from the neighbours.

On her return, Sekgobela set the Hlomuka alight in the room.

He suffered severe burns and was taken to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital where he died.

