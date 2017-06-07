Man guilty of killing, raping Franziska to hear fate in court

Cape Town – Howard Oliver will on Wednesday appear in the Western Cape High Court for his sentencing for the rape and murder of 16-year-old Franziska Blöchliger.

Oliver, 28, was found guilty of raping and murdering the teen on March 7, 2016 while she was jogging in Tokai Forest in Cape Town. He initially pleaded not guilty, saying he had only robbed her of her ring and phone after smoking Mandrax.

"I didn’t mean for things to turn out that way – that a girl had to lose her life. It was not my intention, my intention had been to rob her of her cellphone. I don’t know what evil spirit took hold of me," Oliver wrote in a letter of apology to Blöchliger’s family and friends which was read out by his legal representative, Advocate Henk Carstens.

Oliver, a father of two, removed Franziska’s cellphone, earphones and ring from her after raping and killing her. Two men were handed suspended sentences after they pleaded guilty to buying Franziska’s stolen cellphone.

Co-accused Jonathan Jonas has abandoned his bail application.