Man hurt in fall from hospital window

Belinda and Keiwiet Smit waiting for feedback at the hospital after their son fell through a window. (Wilna de Klerk, Netwerk 24)

Port Elizabeth - A Cradock man fell from a window on the top floor of the local hospital last week.

X-rays showed the man’s right arm, wrist, and his pelvis were broken – but there was uncertainty about exactly what happened, Netwerk24 reported.

Kiewiet Smit said his son, also Kiewiet, 28, who worked at Colchester, came to visit him and his wife Benita at Michausdal for the weekend. On Sunday, the normally healthy young man started having convulsions.

“I immediately took him to the hospital, where a doctor recommended that he be admitted and put on a drip.”

Kiewiet jnr fell from a window on the top floor of the hospital just after 14:00 that day.

A witness, Catherine Makwena, had rounded a corner at the hospital when she saw a man hanging from the window by his waist. She ran to get help, but before she could reach a doctor or ward sister by phone, she heard a loud thud.

According to his father, Kiewiet is a son of “sober habits”.

“When I offered to buy him two beers on Saturday, he declined and said he didn’t want to drink that weekend. He doesn’t even smoke,” said Smit.

The family believed the hospital was negligent in that Kiewiet should never have been left alone, considering the confused state he was in.

He had since been transferred to Livingstone Hospital in Port Elizabeth.

His sister Ursula said his left arm was very swollen and there was a bump on his head.

Two senior nurses – who wanted to stay anonymous – said they would discuss the matter with provincial and district authorities. They were still investigating.

Eastern Cape Health Department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said the incident was unfortunate.

“The unfortunate incident happened while the patient was being treated for a condition for which he didn’t have to be confined.”

Kupelo said the patient had been “confused”.