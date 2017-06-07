 

Man jailed for double murder in love triangle

2017-06-07 15:52

Kaveel Singh, News24

Durban - A Durban man has been sentenced to life plus one year behind bars for killing two men, believing that one of them was having an affair with his girlfriend, the NPA said on Wednesday.

Sifiso Clifford Mthembu, 40, was sentenced in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban on Tuesday, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Kara said.

In February 2015, Mthembu's girlfriend was involved in an affair with another man, Ayanda Khathi.

On the day of the murders, Mthembu was in the Verulam area when he began arguing with his girlfriend.

In a fit of rage, he drove off with her car, which contained her cellphone, a tablet device, and R1 000. Mthembu phoned Khathi and questioned him about the affair.

He failed to get a response and used the tablet to message the man. He pretended to be the girlfriend and told Khathi that Mthembu had assaulted her and that she needed a lift home.

Khathi arranged for his brother to fetch the woman. The brother went and took a friend along.

"The two men were thus lured to an area called Sand Pitt where the accused killed them, thinking that they were Khathi and another person. The deceased were also robbed of their cellphones."

Prosecutor Krishen Shah led cellphone evidence that linked the Mthembu to the crime.

Read more on:    durban  |  crime

