Man killed after falling off roof at Durban harbour

Cape Town – A man was killed after falling off a roof in Durban’s harbour precinct, paramedics said on Sunday.

The man, believed to be in his forties, had been working on the roof on Saturday afternoon when he fell around three stories, said Rescue Care paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson.

Medics arrived at Maydon Road and declared him dead on the scene.

Police would investigate what had led to the fall.