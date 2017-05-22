Man killed by car on Durban N2 while trying to escape robbers

Durban - A 30-year-old pedestrian has been knocked down and killed while trying to flee from robbers on the N2, near the M25 in Durban, paramedics said on Monday.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Chris Botha said that paramedics had responded to the incident at about 15:00 on Monday.

Reports from the scene indicated that the man was being robbed and had tried to run across the roadway to escape, Botha said.

"Exact details of the case will, however, form part of the police investigation," Botha said.

Paramedics arrived on the scene and found the man lying on the roadway, but he had already died due to his extensive injuries, he said.

"This is the second time within a few weeks that Netcare paramedics attended to an accident allegedly caused by people running away from others trying to rob them," he said.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said a case of culpable homicide would be opened at the Greenwood Park police station.

Police were still at the scene, she said.