 

Man killed by car on Durban N2 while trying to escape robbers

2017-05-22 21:16

Mxolisi Mngadi, News24

(File, Nielen de Klerk, News24)

(File, Nielen de Klerk, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Durban - A 30-year-old pedestrian has been knocked down and killed while trying to flee from robbers on the N2, near the M25 in Durban, paramedics said on Monday.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Chris Botha said that paramedics had responded to the incident at about 15:00 on Monday.

Reports from the scene indicated that the man was being robbed and had tried to run across the roadway to escape, Botha said.

"Exact details of the case will, however, form part of the police investigation," Botha said.

Paramedics arrived on the scene and found the man lying on the roadway, but he had already died due to his extensive injuries, he said.

"This is the second time within a few weeks that Netcare paramedics attended to an accident allegedly caused by people running away from others trying to rob them," he said.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said a case of culpable homicide would be opened at the Greenwood Park police station.

Police were still at the scene, she said.

Read more on:    durban  |  accidents  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Couple arrested for trying to bribe cop after having sex in car

2017-05-22 20:20

Inside News24

 
Empowering girls in science

A Johannesburg high school is making a change in science education for girls and seeing incredible results.

Partner Content
Travel Dreams? Where would you rather be right now?

Partnered: Whether you're missing family overseas, dreaming of family adventures or romantic hideaways we all have that one place we'd rather be right now - but have you thought about the best way to get there?

/News
Chained murder-accused look on at Sinoxolo in loco inspection
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, 20 May 2017-05-20 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 